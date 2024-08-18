Rangers Hall of Fame goalie reflects on fan support that drove him to success

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

A panel of New York Rangers legends took the stage at Fanatics Fest on Sunday morning to speak with current Rangers forward Matt Rempe and the fans about what it means to wear the blue sweater. Tie Domi hosted the No Quit New York panel that featured Rempe speaking alongside other Rangers greats Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Richter.

The panelists spoke about the great Rangers fans and the electric atmosphere of the home ice at Madison Square Garden, describing the pride they feel to perform in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

Henrik Lundqvist reflects on the support of Rangers fans during Madison Square Garden

Jan 2, 2020; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) guards his net during the warmup period before a game against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

During the panel, Lundqvist made inspired comments about Rangers fans and talked about how special it is to perform at a high level in MSG:

“You feel that when you walk in — the pressure of performing. And you put a lot of pressure on yourself. Obviously, when you do well, you feel excited, but you feel that support from the crowd during that moment. In a crucial moment of the game, [after] a big save, a big win. That’s what we work for. It’s hard to describe.

“It never gets old. Never. To feel appreciated that way when you put in the work and you’re playing a big part in a big moment of the game. It never gets old.”

Lundqvist led the Blueshirts to victory in some of the franchise’s biggest moments of the last two decades during his playing days. The Hall of Fame goalie spent 15 seasons in New York, posting a career .918 SV% and establishing himself as one of the NHL’s all-time great netminders.

The Rangers have had a handful of the greatest goalies line up between their pipes during the franchise’s long and illustrious history — including fellow panelist Mike Richter. However, to many New Yorkers, none were greater than The King.

All quotes in this article were captured by Empire Sports Media’s own Anthony Rivardo at Fanatics Fest.