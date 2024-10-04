Rangers: Good news and bad news from 5-2 preseason loss against Islanders

October 4, 2024
The New York Rangers concluded their 2024-25 preseason Friday night with a 5-2 loss against their divisional rivals, the New York Islanders.

Rangers choked a lead in their final preseason matchup

The Rangers got off to a hot start Friday night by earning a 2-0 lead with goals from Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Fox. Things would collapse soon after, however, as the Blueshirts allowed five straight without scoring another tally.

One of the Islanders’ goals, which came on a power play, was put in followed by ignorance from Jacob Trouba. It got even worse, as K’Andre Miller’s foot put a puck in his own net later on. It’s preseason, so there’s no weight to the game. But it was an embarrassing way to go out from the New York Rangers.

Kaapo Kakko looks ready to go

Kaapo Kakko, drafted second overall in 2019, has struggled immensely in the NHL thus far. Many have begged the Rangers to trade him away because of his lackluster performances. But after his most recent preseason games, Kakko looks like he may finally be ready for success in the big leagues.

In his previous game, Kakko scored an excellent deflection goal. Friday night against the Islanders, he was on the ice for an Adam Fox goal. Some may rightfully claim the goal should be credited to Kakko, but the NHL ultimately gave it to Fox. Either way, points are being scored when Kakko is on the ice. This is a wonderful sign hinting towards a breakout campaign for the young winger.

Shesterkin is proving why he needs to be the highest-paid goaltender of all time

Igor Shesterkin had a phenomenal game against the Islanders. Zero of his goals against were his fault. One was even kicked in by his own teammate, K’Andre Miller. Shesterkin also snagged an immaculate save in the first period.

Shesterkin will be a free agent after this season, and he’s looking for a hefty paycheck. He and his camp are aiming for roughly $12 million AAV, which would make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history. Many have questioned this request, but after Friday night’s performance, Shesterkin looks like he’s in shape to earn that raise.

