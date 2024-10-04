Rangers making exciting change to special teams with superstar forward injured

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are currently without superstar forward Artemi Panarin, who is out day-to-day during the tail end of preseason. HC Peter Laviolette has been experimenting with some new lines while Panarin is out, some being what fans have been waiting a long time to see.

Lafreniere has been practicing on the Rangers’ first power-play unit

The Blueshirts have an elite power-play unit. The first group consists of most of their top stars, including Panarin. But with him being out, Alexis Lafreniere has stepped in during practice. Lafreniere’s presence on the PP1 has been long awaited.

Here’s a look at PP1, with Laf setting up Trocheck for a one-timer goal #NYR pic.twitter.com/wpQf4r8TxB — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 3, 2024

Adding Lafreniere to the first power-play unit and demoting an even better star would bring more balance to the Rangers’ special teams. Lafreniere has certainly earned this promotion as well. It’s a shame it comes because of an injury, but if he impresses Laviolette, it could become a permanent change even when Panarin returns.

Othmann is getting looks on the Rangers’ elite second-line

Brennan Othmann is a top prospect many are waiting to see make it to the NHL. The only thing holding him back has been the lack of a top-six spot on the roster. But with Panarin out, Laviolette has been giving Othmann the chance to show his worth with New York’s best forward unit.

Early Thursday, Othmann practiced with Vincent Trocheck and Lafreniere. It was later confirmed by Vince Mercogliano that this exciting line would play together during the Rangers’ preseason finale on Friday night. This new-look second line has the chance to earn the hearts of fans. It will ultimately come to an end once Panarin returns, but it will be an exciting time while it lasts.