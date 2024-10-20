Rangers: Good news and bad news from 4-1 win over Maple Leafs

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers remain hot to start the 2024-25 season. Saturday night, the Blueshirts took on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a classic original six matchup where they won 4-1 in a game that was closer than the scoresheet indicates.

Igor Shesterkin carried the Rangers to a win

Winning 4-1 makes it seem like New York was the dominant team. Looking more closely proves that to be incorrect. The Blueshirts were outshot 35-29 in the game, with the first period being the only time they were leading in shots. The Maple Leafs had many more high quality scoring chances than the Rangers, forcing Igor Shesterkin to carry once again.

Shesterkin had an elite performance against Toronto. He allowed just one goal against, and had a .971 save percentage in his fourth start of the season. Had Shesterkin not been near-perfect against the Maple Leafs, the Rangers would not have walked away with a win.

Artemi Panarin’s MVP start to the season continues

Artemi Panarin not only leads the Rangers in points, but the entire NHL as well with 12 in five games. He’s been an early MVP candidate, finding the scoresheet in every single game this season.

After scoring a hat trick last game against Detroit, Panarin scored another goal Saturday night against the Maple Leafs. He played well defensively as well, recording a +2 rating while on the ice. If Panarin keeps this up, he’ll be a clear favorite for the Hart Trophy later on in the season.

Alexis Lafreniere is officially an elite player

Many thought Alexis Lafreniere was continuing his breakout campaign, but it’s clearly become more than that. Last year was the breakout, this season is full on elite. Similarly to Panarin, Lafreniere has recorded a point in every game this season. He too added another goal Saturday night against Toronto.

Lafreniere is going to bring the Rangers’ second line to the next level. Vincent Trocheck and Panarin have been elite for a while now, but adding a point-per-game Lafreniere to the mix will only make their unit even better. With the second line consisting of three elite players, the Rangers could have what might be the best offensive line in the entire NHL.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ next game against the Canadiens

The Rangers will be back in action to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. They’ll be the away team again, continuing their Canada road trip. The Canadiens have struggled thus far to start the season, giving the Rangers a great chance to extend their win streak and continue without a single regulation loss.