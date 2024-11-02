Rangers: Good news and bad news from 2-1 win over Senators

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers got back in the win column Friday night with a big 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. The ice was heavily tilted in Canada’s favor, but multiple stars from the Blueshirts stepped up to secure the win for New York.

Igor Shesterkin had another masterclass performance

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Rangers have been blessed by elite goaltending from Igor Shesterkin, and that did not change Friday night. The Senators outshot the Blueshirts 41-18, but a world-class performance from the league’s best goaltender kept New York in it through three periods.

Allowing just one goal, Shesterkin stopped 40/41 shots, giving him a .976 save percentage. It’s games like these that are going to force the Blueshirts to make Shesterkin the highest-paid goalie in the NHL, and the highest-paid player on the team.

Panarin and Lafreniere continue their elite starts to the season

Artemi Panarin has had an incredible start to the season. After scoring a career-high 120 points last year, the veteran forward is showing no signs of slowing down. Panarin scored his seventh goal of the season Friday night in just 10 games. If there is one offensive forward the Rangers can count on, it’s Panarin.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alexis Lafreniere has also had an incredible run to begin the season. He finally broke out as a consistent player last year and is now campaigning to be named an elite forward. He assisted on Panarin’s first goal and then tipped in a shot to record the Rangers’ only other tally in the game. Lafreniere’s goal came on the power play, which is a good sign for a typically rough second unit.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ next game against the New York Islanders

The Rangers’ next matchup will be a matinee game against their in-state rivals, the New York Islanders. Both New York teams will face off at 1:00 Sunday afternoon in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. The Islanders have struggled to begin the season, and are now without their top forward Mathew Barzal. It should be an easier game for the Rangers, but this divisional rivalry always brings surprises on the ice.