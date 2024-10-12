How the Rangers can get their star center back on the stat sheet

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers started the 2024-25 season with a dominat 6-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Multiple players had multi-point games, but others remained off the score sheet. Mika Zibanejad was one skater who failed to record a point.

Zibanejad needs to capitalize on Smith being is linemate

Last season, Zibanejad struggled scoring at even strength. This weakness was a key factor in New York’s disappointing playoff exit. To solve this issue, the Rangers acquired Reilly Smith during the offseason.

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is elite at 5v5 play. His awareness on the ice has produced many goals throughout his career, being a phenomal set up man. He doesn’t score many goals himself, but he records plenty of assists with his passing skills. Smith recorded one assit in the Blueshirts’ season opener, and helped Chris Kreider score two goals.

Zibanejad needs to capitalize on this oppurtunity to play with Smith. He’s known for his classic one-time slap shot, which has somewhat fallen off recently. With Smith being his new set up player, there’s a chance Zibanejad can bring his scoring back up and end this year-long slump.

The Rangers have a tough challenge against an undefeated Utah team

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers are set to face the Utah Hockey Club at Madison Square Garden Saturday night. In what will be their home opener for 2024-25, New York needs Zibanejad to step up.

Utah, formely Arizona, is undefeated to start the year. They’re a young team who is ready to set a new precedent for hockey in the west. They have multiple elite players, including captain Clayton Keller and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. If the Rangers want to win, they’ll need point production from their stars- specifically Zibanejad.