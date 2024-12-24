Will Mets go all in to add second ace via trade?

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have a chance to come away from this offseason with a stronger rotation than the one they finished the 2024 MLB season with.

Mets linked to Padres ace Dylan Cease in trade rumblings

Michael McDermott of Friars on Base fueled trade rumors surrounding the Mets and San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease. McDermott said this about how it would make sense for New York to make a play for the reigning All-MLB Second Team honoree:

“One team that has the capital to be a major player on the trade market is the New York Mets. After signing Juan Soto to a record deal during the Winter Meetings, they’re looking to add an impact starter to help anchor their rotation,” McDermott wrote.

The Mets have taken several steps to entrench their rotation with stout talent after losing last season’s key star Luis Severino to the Oakland Athletics last fall. They’ve added two-time All-Star closer Clay Holmes to start, as well as veteran star righty Frankie Montas, and resigned Sean Manaea. Nevertheless, the Mets could thrive with a second ace next to current lead man Kodai Senga.

So will the franchise put their chips to the front of the table to acquire Cease? The Padres are looking to cut costs on their payroll for the future, and with the Georgia native approaching his final season under contract, the Mets could invest in him for the short term and lock him down to a long-term deal next offseason.

Cease is worth a hot pursuit from the Mets

Cease is a strikeout artist, having fanned 224 batters in 2024. That was the fourth consecutive season where he struck out an excess of 200 batters. He’s also an efficient talent, owning a career 3.75 ERA and 3.47 marker as well as a pristine 1.067 WHIP from 2024.

The 28-year-old would be a dominant talent for New York to trade for, in the thick of his prime, as seen with his blistering 96.9 mph fastball (90th percentile) and 32.4 percent whiff percentage (92nd percentile) from the previous campaign. The Mets may need to make one more impact move to truly have an edge over their National League foes on the hill, and with the way owner Steve Cohen has been willing to spend to construct a World Series-caliber roster, Cease makes sense on many levels.