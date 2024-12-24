Mets ‘were in the mix’ for switch-hitting free agent first baseman

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The New York Mets were reportedly in the running for free agent first baseman Carlos Santana before he signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets showed interest in Santana as they explored more cost-efficient options to address first base for the 2025 season.

A Budget-Friendly Option

Santana, a veteran switch-hitter, offered a combination of offensive production and defensive reliability at a reasonable price point. In 2024, Santana posted a .238/.328/.420 slash line with 23 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a 114 wRC+. He also won a Gold Glove at first base, making him an attractive option for a team looking to reinforce its infield without making a massive financial commitment.

The Mets’ interest in Santana indicates a potential desire to keep costs lower at the position, especially given their existing financial commitments to players like Juan Soto. Santana’s short-term deal would have allowed the Mets to maintain flexibility for future seasons while still addressing their immediate needs — possibly acquiring Alex Bregman to play third base.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso Still a Priority

Despite their interest in Santana, the Mets remain engaged in talks with Pete Alonso about a long-term contract. However, Alonso is expected to command a significantly higher salary, potentially exceeding $25 million annually. While Alonso provides elite power and has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ offense, the cost disparity between him and a player like Santana highlights the Mets’ balancing act as they weigh their options for 2025 and beyond.

A Missed Opportunity for Depth

Ultimately, Santana’s decision to return to Cleveland leaves the Mets with fewer cost-effective options at first base. If they are unable to strike a deal with Alonso, they may need to pivot to a possible trade candidate. Santana’s blend of experience, switch-hitting power, and defensive skill would have been a valuable addition, but the Mets now face a more challenging path to solidifying their infield.