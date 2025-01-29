The Mets have one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have retooled their outfield this offseason. Aside from the obviously massive change in right field with the addition of Juan Soto, they also brought in an elite defensive outfielder who could have a huge impact in the 2025 season.

The Mets have an elite defensive outfielder in Jose Siri

Earlier this offseason, outfielder Jose Siri signed a one-year, $2.4 million deal with New York. In an outfield that still has Brandon Nimmo manning center field, Siri will likely be used more for his defensive abilities as opposed to his bat, but he does possess a ton of power that could still be useful.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Siri spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and established himself as an elite defensive presence in the outfield. Last season, he recorded a career-high 16 outs above average and 12 defensive runs saved. The 16 OAA was tied for the sixth-most in MLB, and the 12 DRS was the ninth-most.

What makes Siri so great in the outfield is his ability to cover a lot of range. He uses his speed and athleticism to make very tough plays in center field, and bringing him in will help shore up the defense tremendously for the Mets.

Siri will significantly improve the Mets’ defensive metrics

The Mets were an average defensive team last season, as they recorded eight outs above average and 18 defensive runs saved, which both ranked towards the middle of the pack in 2024. Siri turns that into a much stronger unit defensively, and New York will have the versatility to possibly move Nimmo to left field to ensure they are getting the most out of Siri.

Additionally, Siri’s defensive prowess can help cover the slack of Soto in the outfield. Despite being a Gold Glove finalist with the Yankees last season, Soto’s overall metrics were not appealing, making it more likely that he will see more time as a DH with the Mets.

The Mets have made many key additions this winter, and Siri could provide them with a great defensive impact on a daily basis in 2025.