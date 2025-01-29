Mets reportedly ‘discussed’ trade for Orioles star first baseman

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are doing everything in their power to bring back first baseman Pete Alonso without going over market price. They are walking a fine line between disgruntling their own fans and paying a premium.

However, they are also aware that there is a high chance the Polar Bear will move on to sign with a new team. Mets owner Steve Cohen talked about that possibility this past weekend during the Amazin’ Day’s festivities.

The Mets have been seeking alternatives at first base

As a result, the Mets have been seeking potential alternatives to play first base. Since they don’t really seem to like the free agent options left besides Alonso, they have been knocking at some doors in the trade market:

“In addition to Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson, the Mets have also discussed a potential trade for Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle as a possible replacement option for Pete Alonso, sources tell Mets On SI,” reporter Pat Ragazzo wrote on X.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mountcastle would be a sneaky good regular for the Mets

Mountcastle is not a star, but he is a solid two-way contributor. He helps on offense, as he has a career 112 wRC+. On defense, he had eight Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and two Outs Above Average (OAA) last year with the O’s.

The slugger only hit 13 home runs in 2024 but doubled 30 times. It’s also important to remember that he sent 33 balls over the fence in 2021 and 22 in 2022. He has some serious pop, even if it’s not consistent from season to season.

Mountcastle has two years of team control remaining at a relatively cheap price and will turn 28 in February. If the Mets can pry him away from Baltimore, the position should be covered with a starting-caliber talent with experience and youth.