Mets bring back free agent reliever with 98 MPH fastball on one-year deal

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the New York Mets and RHP Ryne Stanek are in agreement on a one-year deal to bring the hard-throwing reliever back to Queens.

Last season, he spent time with the Mariners and Mets, being traded to New York at the trade deadline and struggling in the regular season before finding his footing in the postseason. Across 55.1 innings in 2024, Stanek posted a 4.88 ERA and 4.14 FIP, but he struck out 27.8% of batters faced, and there’s reason to believe that his three-pitch mix could result in a strong 2025 season.

All three of his pitches graded out as above-average in terms of Stuff+, and he has a career 3.65 ERA across 401 MLB appearances.

Ryne Stanek Returns to the Mets on One-Year Deal

The Mets are bringing back an arm who was critical to their postseason run last October, as Ryne Stanek posted a 3.38 ERA across eight innings with a +0.16 Win Probability Added. David Stearns has a track record of identifying pitchers with projectable traits, dating back to his days in Milwaukee when he worked with a far more limited budget than the one he has now with Steve Cohen in Queens.

Ryne Stanek has excellent pitch quality scores and swing-and-miss numbers, and while he’s posted an ERA over 4.00 in each of the last two seasons, the Mets liked what they saw in his half-season with the organization in 2024. With a 3.44 xERA across his 63 MLB appearances last season, it’s not hard to see why the Mets would bet on his ERA improving in 2025, and on a one-year deal, it’s a perfect flier for the team to take.

Last season, the Mets’ bullpen finished 17th in ERA but were fourth in K-BB% and sixth in Stuff+, and David Stearns is trusting that if they continue to get whiffs, it will convert into outs and better run prevention.

A.J. Minter was added on a two-year deal recently to further bolster the bullpen and give them some more support from the left-handed side, and waiver claim Austin Warren could be an interesting depth piece as well. The Mets continue to shop for bullpen support as they pivot from Pete Alonso, who they seem to be willing to move on from after talks fell apart earlier this month.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated noted that the team has displayed interest in signing Tim Hill, another reliever who could be another weapon against left-handed batters thanks to his wicked sinker. Furthermore, they have discussed a trade with the Orioles for Ryan Mountcastle, a slugger capable of providing some of the home run power that they’ll likely lose with Pete Alonso while bringing a better glove to the table.

David Stearns is active, the Mets aren’t done, and their roster could add some finishing touches in the final weeks to ensure that their roster is ready to compete for the NL East crown.