Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Steve Cohen changed their organizational philosophy during the 2023 campaign, which began at the trade deadline. The organization traded away many veterans for young, controllable players. That change has paid off, as the organization is listed four times in the latest MLB.com Top 100 pipeline.

The Mets have four prospects in the latest MLB.com Top-100 pipeline

No. 40 RHP Brandon Sproat

An impressive 2024 campaign has springboarded Brandon Sproat as the Mets’ top prospect and No. 40 on the MLB.com pipeline. The 2023 second-round pick has worked his way up from High-A Brooklyn to Triple-A Syracuse through a high-velocity fastball that consistently hits triple digits on the radar gun and a lethal change-up.

Across the three levels this season, Sproat has made 18 appearances, 17 of which were starts, pitching 92.1 innings to a 2.53 ERA with a 0.996 WHIP while recording 114 punch-outs.

No. 57 SS/OF Jett Williams

Jett Williams has slowed down in year two following a stellar first season in pro ball after being selected by the Mets in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 20-year-old has struggled to stay healthy and underwent wrist surgery back in June, which has kept him out since. The Texas native has played 11 games this season for Double-A Binghamton, slashing .180/.360/.308 with no home runs and two RBIs. Still, Williams’s ability to stay within the strike zone and his speed are stellar enough to keep him on the pipeline.

No. 82 OF Drew Gilbert

One of the big pieces the Mets received in return for Justin Verlander, Drew Gilbert, has struggled to stay healthy during his first full season in the blue and orange organization. Gilbert has played in 25 games across three minor league levels, slashing .188/.320/.247 with one home run and three RBIs.

The 23-year-old has a cannon for an arm and the speed to play all three outfield positions while being a solid contact hitter at the dish who could become a 20-homer player at the big league level. If not for injuries, Gilbert would be much higher on the pipeline.

No. 83 1B/OF Ryan Clifford

The other big piece in the Verlander trade, Ryan Clifford, has stayed healthy and put some solid numbers between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton. Clifford has played in 98 games, slashing .216/.370/.410 with 14 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The 21-year-old can be a bit sluggish at times and definitely could work on his defense, but his elite power garnered him a spot on the pipeline despite likely being two years away from the show.