The Mets catch an injury break with their slugging designated hitter

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are in a bit of a slump, as they have dropped four in a row and have fallen out of the final wild-card spot, sitting 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the National League’s final playoff spot.

Things appeared to go from bad to worse on Tuesday evening when their slugging designated hitter was forced to exit the 9-4 loss against the Oakland Athletics after being hit by a pitch, but it appears the blue and orange have caught an injury break.

J.D. Martinez’s x-ray came back clean

According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza’s post-game press conference, J.D. Martinez’s x-rays returned negative. The Florida native has been diagnosed with a left elbow contusion and is day-to-day.

Martinez got hit on the left elbow by a 99 mph Joe Boyle fastball, and despite initially staying in the game after being checked out by trainers, the 36-year-old was pinch-hit for in his next at-bat.

“Once I got to second base, I was like, I’m going to be okay,” Martinez said postgame. “And then I ran, and I felt like I got hit again; my arm was killing me, and it was like there was no strength; it hit right on that nerve there.”

Martinez added that he hopes to be back in the Mets lineup as soon as Wednesday, although this time, the Florida native said he will likely be wearing an elbow guard for the first time this season.

The 36-year-old came to the Mets this offseason on a one-year deal worth $12 million and has been everything the organization could have hoped for. Across 87 games, Martinez has slashed .257/.343./.436 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Martinez walking away with just a contusion is a sigh of relief, especially with how bad the play initially looked. If Martinez were forced to miss some time, many players could fill in with Mendoza doing a massive lineup rotation. The Florida native will look to continue helping a lineup that desperately needs a boost as the team pursues October baseball.