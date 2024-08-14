Mets sign former NLCS MVP to a minor league contract

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are in a bit of a slump, as they have dropped four in a row and have fallen out of the final wild-card spot, sitting 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for the National League’s final playoff spot.

On Tuesday, president of baseball operations David Stearns signed a former NLCS MVP to a minor league contract to add some depth that might help the blue and orange down the stretch.

The Mets have signed Eddie Rosario to a minor-league contract

According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Mets have signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will report to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Rosario got designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves earlier this month but opted for free agency instead. The Puerto Rican native began the 2024 campaign with the Washington Nationals after inking a one-year deal worth two million dollars this past offseason but struggled in the nation’s capital.

The 32-year-old struggled with the Nationals before being traded to the Braves. In 91 games, Rosario has slashed .175/.215/.316 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. The left-handed hitter has played in 1121 big league games, slashing .262/.298/.450 with 169 home runs and 583 RBIs, but may be best known for his postseason run in 2021.

Rosario went on a tear as the Braves went on to win their first World Series since 1995. In 16 games, the Puerto Rican native slashed .383/.456/.617 with three home runs and 11 RBI while winning NLCS MVP.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Signing Rosario makes plenty of sense for a Mets organization that lacks depth at the outfield position, particularly at the Triple-A level. In addition, the blue and orange are poised to lose Ben Gamel to free agency once Starling Marte returns from the injured list.

The 32-year-old has also proven in the past that he can hit in the big leagues and, more importantly, in the postseason. Time will tell if Rosario gets called up before the season ends, but this is the type of move that, while seeming mediocre, could alter the trajectory of a team’s season.