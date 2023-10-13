The Mets could part ways with veteran DH

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have work to do in the offseason to turn around a 75-87 record that kept them out of the 2023 MLB playoffs. Among their anticipated offseason moves, the franchise could cut bait with DH Daniel Vogelbach this winter.

Is Vogelbach a One-Trick Pony For the Mets?

SNY’s Danny Abriano detailed all the areas where Vogelbach’s inability to contribute makes him an expendable option as he’s arbitration-eligible and slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Abriano summed it up by saying:

“For a team like the Mets that needs to add a number of starting-caliber position players and rebuild its bench, having Vogelbach on the roster would be an impediment. It’s time to move on.”

Abriano also went into Vogelbach’s inability to run bases well, field, or hit against left-handed pitchers. Vogelbach posted the tenth-slowest sprint speed in 2023 at 23.6 feet per second. He mainly hits for power and dialed in 13 home runs and 48 RBIs despite his 6-0, 270-pound frame.

Vogelbach posted a .233/.339/.404 line across 104 games in 2023. He saw his most time hitting fifth and seventh in the order and drove in 48 RBIs on the year.

How Vogelbach’s Contract is Structured Moving Forward

The Mets exercised Vogelbach’s $1.5 million club option ahead of the 2023 MLB season and he is set to become a free agent in the winter of 2024.

They have the option to execute a sign-and-trade, but letting the slugger walk would free up a roster spot and allow New York to bring in a more versatile player who can hit for power and also offer fielding capabilities, or look for options in other areas of the roster.