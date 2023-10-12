Mets owner to build new venue near Citi Field

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans on building a Casino near Citi Field, though there is no timetable for when construction would begin on the project.

Cohen Wants to Turn Citi Field Lot Space into Casino

Chantz Martin of Fox News reported on Cohen’s expressed intentions on the business venture at Sportico’s Invest in Sports conference on Wednesday, where he highlighted the deadness of the surrounding Queens, NY. Area as a lucrative opportunity and additional form of entertainment for the fans:

“There’s nothing going on. The only thing you can do at Citi Field is get your hubcap changed or maybe get back a catalytic converter,” Cohen said Wednesday at Sportico’s Invest in Sports conference. “The way I would describe it is 50 acres of cement.”

Cohen has been vying to bring the project to life since 2020 but requires approved legislation from the State of New York in order to make it a reality. Assemblyman Jeff Aubry introduced legislation back in March, but it was blocked shortly after by New York State Senator Jessica Ramos in May.

Now, Cohen is back at it in hopes that he can get the project done in the near future.

Will Mets Fans Respond Positively to Gambling Before and After Games?

New Yorkers typically take the 7 train up to Mets-Willets Point to go and watch the Mets play and go back home.

With baseball games taking up three hours on a good day, fans may not have the energy to stand up and gamble afterward. Taking winnings from slot machines and blackjack tables back to the field ahead of the first pitch (only to spend it on concession) is a more reasonable draw. In a market as big as New York City, anything is possible.

The Mets already have legal online sports betting onsite at Citi Field, so there’s a pre-existing gambling atmosphere at the ballpark already. Cohen seems adamant about the enterprise, and time will tell if it comes to fruition.