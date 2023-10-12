Mets’ star shortstop undergoes surgery to fix bone spur in elbow

Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) throws the ball to first base to complete a double play during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had a successful surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and the star infielder will be ready for Spring training in 2024.

Lindor’s Elbow Injury Dates Back to Mets Spring Training

Andy Martino of SNY reported that Lindor played through the ailment for all 160 games he appeared in and was still able to put together a brag-worthy 2023 campaign, saying:

“According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, Lindor first felt the effects of the bone spur in his right elbow during spring training. The discomfort lingered through the season, but he did not want to make it public, or stop playing.”

Lindor hit for power with 31 home runs in 160 games played. He scored 108 runs and became the 46th player to join the illustrious 30-30 club. He showed no signs of being hampered by a bum elbow and thrived in the midst of a down season for New York.

Lindor’s Production in the Mets’ Infield Did Not Take a Hit

Lindor’s 396 assists outpaced all shortstops in the majors and his 98 double plays turned ranked second. He also steered clear of the top 10 in the errors department. Despite having his best campaign as a member of the Mets, they fell to 75-87 for fourth in the NL East.

His efficiency fell slightly below his career averages but he still managed a .254 batting average despite whiffing at the plate 137 times.

Lindor is sitting pretty coming off of the second year of his gargantuan 10-year, $341 million contract. The Mets ought to be encouraged that their star shortstop didn’t regress on the field due to his infirmity and is slated to make a full recovery.