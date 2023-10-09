The Mets could land a former World Series-winning manager

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Following one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the Mets let go of 2022 National League Manager of the Year Buck Showalter and are now looking for their 24th manager in franchise history.

While many view Craig Counsell as the slam dunk favorite to land the job, a former World Series-winning manager has thrown his hat into the ring.

Joe Maddon is interested in the Mets job.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Maddon wants to manage again in the Major Leagues and has told friends that he would love to manage the Mets and is hoping to get an interview at least.

A look at Maddon’s career so far.

Maddon started coaching in 1979 with the minor league affiliates of the Los Angeles Angels before working his way up to the big leagues in 1994.

The Pennsylvania native coached in multiple different roles before settling in as a bench coach following the hiring of Mike Scioscia in 1999.

Maddon excelled in the role, helping the Angels win their first and only World Series in 2002 before becoming the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2005.

In Tampa, Maddon had an eight-year stretch where he was one of the best managers in baseball. Maddon won a pennant in 2008, two American League Manager of the Year Awards (2008, 2011), two American League East crowns and led the Rays to four postseason appearances.

After the 2014 season, Maddon left Tampa and signed a five-year 25 million dollar contract to manage the Cubs.

The Pennsylvania native spent five years in the Windy City, leading the Cubs to four playoff appearances, winning the 2015 National League Manager of the Year and ending the blue and white 108-year World Series drought in 2016.

Following a disappointing 2019 that resulted in the Cubs missing the playoffs for the first time in the Maddon era, the sides mutually decided to part ways. Maddon headed back to where it began in Los Angeles to manage the Angels.

Maddon spent two lackluster seasons with the red and white before being fired in June 2022 following a 12-game losing streak.

Could Maddon be a fit for the Mets?

First, it is highly improbable that Maddon will become the next manager of the Mets due to Counsell’s relationship with the new president of baseball operations, David Stearns.

However, Maddon could be a decent alternative if Counsell decides to stay in Milwaukee.

Maddon is pro analytics and known as a player’s manager without losing clubhouse control. Both are ideologies that the organization appears to be adapting.

In addition, his ability to take struggling franchises and bring them to the World Series is something that can’t be overlooked.

Whether Maddon becomes the next manager of the Mets or not, hopefully, for the Flushing faithful, manager number 24 will be the one that finally leads the Mets back to championship glory.