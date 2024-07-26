Mets designate a flamethrower who never appeared for them for assignment

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are in a surprising place in the standings that nobody expected them to be in just two months ago. Currently, the orange and blue are 54-48 and in the second wild-card spot, just half a game back of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot after taking game one for their four-game set 3-2 on Thursday.

As the Mets prepare for the trade deadline as buyers rather than sellers, the organization has been looking to make moves to strengthen its roster and gain 40-man roster flexibility.

On Friday, they made a flurry of pitching moves in an attempt to do just that, including designating a flamethrower who never appeared for them for assignment.

The Mets have designated Shintaro Fujinami for assignment

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

According to a post from the organization on X, the Mets have designated relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami for assignment.

After spending nine years pitching for the Hanshin Tigers of the NPB, where he made three all-star appearances, Fujinami came to the United States last season on a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics.

Fujinami struggled with the Athletics, pitching 49.1 innings across 34 games, seven of which were starts, to an 8.57 ERA with a 1.662 WHIP and 51 strikeouts before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles. The Japanese native performed much better for the Orioles, pitching exclusively out of the bullpen. Fujinami pitched 29.2 innings across 30 appearances to a 4.85 ERA with a 1.213 WHIP and 32 strikeouts.

The Mets took a chance on the 30-year-old, signing him to a one-year deal worth $3.35 million this past offseason, but Fujinami never pitched for the big league roster.

The flamethrower began the season on an optional assignment before dealing with a shoulder strain and struggling during his rehab assignment. Across four levels of the minor leagues, Fujinami pitched 16.1 innings across 18 appearances, one of which was a start, to an 8.27 ERA with a 2.020 WHIP while walking 25 batters and striking out 20.

What does this mean for the Mets?

The Mets took multiple flyers on one-year deals this past offseason and Fujinami was just one that didn’t work out.

The 30-year-old still has elite velocity, so another organization could call up the blue and orange to circumvent the waiver wire and make a trade so the Mets may get something in return for the Japanese native. Still, in all likelihood, Fujinami will get claimed off waivers, ending a disappointing run in the Mets organization.