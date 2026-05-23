The NY Mets don’t need Brett Baty to be perfect, but they do need him to be more than a flash piece. The lineup is already patched together with tape and hope, and replacement-level production from another corner bat makes the whole thing feel thinner.

Baty is sitting at .237/.306/.355 with three homers, a 91 wRC+, a .298 wOBA, a .118 ISO, a 26.3% strikeout rate, and 0.2 WAR across 171 plate appearances. That isn’t a disaster. It also isn’t enough for a team trying to survive this many injuries.

The Mets lost 2-1 to Miami on Friday and finished with only three hits. Baty went 0-for-2 before being lifted, which didn’t decide the game by itself, but it fit the larger frustration. The Mets keep needing one more real at-bat from someone, and too often, the answer isn’t there.

The underlying numbers are not screaming breakout

Baty’s Baseball Savant profile gives him a little more credit than the slash line, with a .318 xwOBA, a .407 xSLG, a 40.2% hard-hit rate, and a 9.3% barrel rate. There is playable contact in there. There just isn’t enough damage to make the Mets comfortable.

The annoying part is that Baty still has the swing to make you wait another week, and then the next one too. The bat speed and lift show up in spurts, but the production never fully settles into the type of corner-infield impact the Mets need.

The defensive value isn’t saving him either. If the bat is average-ish and the glove isn’t carrying the profile, he gets stuck in that gray area where every slump looks bigger than it would for a better-rounded player.

The Mets are running low on patience

There’s a serious injury mess around this team. That context matters. It is also why Baty’s inconsistency has become harder to brush aside.

The Mets have already found some accidental life from A.J. Ewing, and that kind of thing changes the patience level for everyone else. If a young player is giving you energy, at-bats, and on-base value, the older prospect with years of runway can’t keep living off the idea of what he might become.

Baty still has time to make this look different, but the Mets need proof soon. Flashes are fun in April. By late May, they start to feel like excuses wearing a nicer jacket.