Mets could offer more than the Cubs in hypothetical trade for Padres star

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Mets aren’t exactly flashing neon signs about their trade plans, but all roads seem to lead to them chasing another top starting pitcher. Right now, their rotation leans on Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, a solid duo but not quite the kind that screams dominance. Adding someone like Dylan Cease would change that equation fast, giving the Mets a bona fide ace to sit atop their staff.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

If you’re not named Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres might just pick up the phone on trade talks. That includes both Dylan Cease and Michael King, two pitchers heading into their final year of team control. That kind of timeline makes a trade more likely—San Diego has no guarantee they’ll keep either beyond this season, so cashing in now makes sense.

Naturally, the Mets aren’t the only ones interested. The Chicago Cubs are sniffing around, too, and with their deep farm system, they could build a tempting trade package. But is their offer necessarily better than what the Mets can put together?

Cubs vs. Mets: Who Can Make the Better Offer?

MLB insider Jon Heyman provided some insight: “The Cubs also are involved. But while their prospect list is ranked higher, with highly regarded 3B prospect Matt Shaw understandably off limits in rental deals, the Padres may prefer the Mets’ list, including Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams, and Luisangel Acuña.”

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

That’s a key factor. If Cease had more than a year of control left, the Padres would be asking for someone like Shaw. But for a one-year rental? No chance the Cubs part ways with their top guy—just like they refused to include him in Kyle Tucker discussions.

So, if the Mets can stomach giving up one of their best prospects for a single season of Cease, they might actually have the edge. Sproat could be a tough sell, but Acuña or Williams might get it done. Maybe even Christian Scott, though the Padres would likely prefer someone healthy and ready to contribute now.

Cease: The Best Rental on the Market

Cease is no ordinary rental. Last year with the Padres, he put up a 3.47 ERA with 224 strikeouts over 189.1 innings. That’s elite-level production for a short-term addition, and if the Mets want to go all-in, he might be the best arm available.