The Mets don’t need Mark Vientos to be perfect, but they do need him to be more bankable than this. A lineup already held together with tape can’t keep waiting around for one loud swing every few nights.

The strange part is that Vientos’ underlying contact still gives you a reason to stay interested. Baseball Savant has him with a .350 xwOBA, 47.4% hard-hit rate, and 11.2% barrel rate, which is not the profile of a dead bat. There is real thump in there.

The results have been much less convincing. His latest MLB line sits at .233/.270/.407 with six homers, 22 RBIs, and a .677 OPS, while FanGraphs recently had him at a 91 wRC+ and negative WAR territory. That’s the tension with Vientos, the ball comes off his bat like damage is coming, then too many at-bats drift into empty power.

The Mets need the production to catch the contact

Vientos is supposed to be one of the bats that lengthens the middle of the order. When he’s hot, the swing can carry a series. When he’s not, the lack of on-base value makes the whole profile feel narrow.

That would be easier to live with if the Mets were healthy. They aren’t. Francisco Lindor, Francisco Alvarez, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr., Ronny Mauricio, Clay Holmes, and Kodai Senga have all been part of a brutal injury picture, and that forces every available bat to carry more weight than usual.

Vientos has the strength to change a game with one mistake pitch, but the Mets need more than the occasional ambush. They need competitive at-bats in traffic, enough walks to avoid becoming predictable, and a version of his power that shows up before the game is already tilting away.

The path is there, but patience has limits

I still wouldn’t bury him. The expected numbers are too strong for that, and hitters with this kind of barrel ability can wake up quickly. The Mets have to be careful not to overreact to a messy surface line when the quality of contact suggests more production is sitting underneath.

But the clock doesn’t care about expected stats. The Mets need runs, not comfort food. Vientos has to turn loud contact into steadier offense before the lineup gets even thinner and the pressure starts swallowing the upside.

If the Mets are going to stay afloat through this injury stretch, Vientos can’t be a once-a-week threat. He has to become a hitter pitchers actually fear every night.