Mets closing in on Padres star pitcher in monster trade

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Mets have been hesitant to hand out long-term contracts to starting pitchers this offseason, opting not to pursue elite arms like Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. Instead, they’re focused on high-impact rentals, which is why they’re engaged in discussions with the San Diego Padres about acquiring Dylan Cease.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported, “The Mets showed they don’t like long-term deals for pitchers when they didn’t pursue Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, but they’ve been trying for Padres rental ace Dylan Cease (and presumably would also consider rotation mate Michael King).”

Cease, 29, fits the Mets’ strategy of targeting shorter-term commitments while still adding frontline talent to their rotation. He’s under team control for just one more season before hitting free agency, making him a prime trade candidate for a San Diego team that appears willing to move big pieces to retool.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Cease Would Provide Stability in a Shaky Rotation

The Mets have talent in their starting rotation, but they also have plenty of question marks. Kodai Senga is a legitimate ace but missed time with injuries last season. They added Clay Holmes as a gamble and signed Frankie Montas. Adding Cease would give them a dependable workhorse who can eat innings and provide strikeout-heavy dominance.

In 2024, Cease posted a 3.47 ERA over 189.1 innings, striking out 10.65 batters per nine innings while maintaining a 69.4% left-on-base rate and a 39.8% ground-ball rate. While his ERA might not scream ace-level dominance, his underlying numbers suggest he still possesses the swing-and-miss ability that made him one of the most sought-after pitchers at last year’s trade deadline.

Mets Will Have to Pay the Price

Cease won’t come cheap, even if he’s a rental. The Padres are looking for top-tier prospects in return, and the Mets have the farm system to get a deal done. Blade Tidwell could be in the mix if San Diego is looking for high-upside talent in return.

The Mets have taken a measured approach this offseason, but if they’re serious about contending in a loaded National League, adding Cease would be a clear signal that they’re not just looking to stay competitive—they’re aiming to win now.