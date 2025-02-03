Mets insider thinks team should beef up bullpen with lefty free agent if they don’t add more starters

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been busy fine-tuning their pitching staff this offseason, assembling a deep rotation with a mix of returning arms and new additions. They held onto left-hander Sean Manaea, signed Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas, and now have a crowded mix that includes Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Jose Butto, Paul Blackburn, and Griffin Canning.

Yet, despite the depth, there’s a lingering sense that something is missing—a true headliner at the top of the rotation. That’s where Dylan Cease and Michael King come into play.

The Search for an Ace

The Mets have reportedly been in talks with the Padres about acquiring Cease or King, but there’s no guarantee a deal will happen. The Padres might decide to hold onto both pitchers or trade them elsewhere, leaving the Mets to work with their current staff.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

If that happens, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo believes there’s another way for the Mets to strengthen their pitching: turn the bullpen into an undeniable weapon.

A Logical Bullpen Addition

Ragazzo has a specific name in mind—Tim Hill, a free agent who’s available without the need to surrender any prospects. The lefty, who last pitched for the Yankees, has a track record of getting outs without flash:

“The left-hander is a veteran hurler the Mets were in the mix for before bringing back (Ryne) Stanek earlier in the week. It’s unknown if they remain interested after retaining Stanek, but they should be,” Ragazzo wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets’ current bullpen is shaping up with Edwin Diaz, AJ Minter, Stanek, Jose Butto, Dedniel Nunez, and Reed Garrett, plus a few arms competing for the final spot in spring training. Depending on how the rotation shakes out, Megill, Blackburn (when fully healthy), or Canning could also slot into relief roles.

A Reliable Arm for the Late Innings

Hill isn’t going to rack up strikeouts like Diaz, but he thrives in keeping runs off the board. Last season, he posted a solid 3.36 ERA over 67 innings, and in his time with the Yankees, he was even better—a 2.05 ERA across 44 frames.

For a team looking to maximize every pitching advantage possible, adding Hill might be the simplest move to make if you are the Mets.