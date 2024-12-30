Mets could lose star infielder to prowling Giants

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Free agent first baseman Pete Alonso is the top offensive option left on the market. While the New York Mets are still trying to come to terms on a deal that would keep him in Queens, a team out West has emerged as a strong candidate.

The Giants could be big players on Pete Alonso

According the Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Giants are among the teams that have the power-hitting infielder on their radar.

“The Giants remain in the market for a first baseman or DH, too, and four-time All-Star Pete Alonso, who has hit 226 home runs in six seasons with the Mets, is on their radar,” Slusser wrote.

The Giants have to pivot in a different direction after missing out on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to their division rival. Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks last week.

With the pitching options limited, San Francisco could look to upgrade the offense in hopes that scoring more runs will make them a better team. They have been busy on that front this winter, as they signed shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract just before the Winter Meetings.

Alonso would be a huge upgrade in the infield for the Giants, as he would give them a true power bat that can be inserted in the middle of the lineup. The Giants need offensive upgrades after having a rough season last year in which they went 80-82 and missed the playoffs. The Giants haven’t been to the postseason since they won 107 games and won the NL West division in 2021.

The Mets are not close on a deal with Alonso

As for the Mets, they would love to bring back Alonso after signing Juan Soto to a mega contract. Alonso would give them one of the more potent offenses in baseball as well as provide lineup protection for Soto.

However, there is reportedly a “sizable gap” in negotiations, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Alonso also turned down a three-year, $90 million from the Mets and is now fielding offers from many different teams in need of a first baseman. Alonso will likely sign his new contract soon, but for what team it will be for remains to be seen.