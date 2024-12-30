Mets could build a super-rotation with addition of Japenese Ace

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets have taken bold steps to revamp their starting rotation this offseason, but the possibility of signing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki could take their pitching staff to an entirely new level. While Sasaki has been heavily linked to the Dodgers and Padres, the Mets remain in the mix, hoping to add a legitimate ace to an already intriguing rotation.

Kodai Senga: The Current Ace

When healthy, Kodai Senga is one of the most dominant pitchers in the league. After an injury-riddled 2024 season where he pitched just 5.1 innings, the Mets are optimistic he can return to his 2023 form, when he posted a 2.98 ERA over 166.1 innings. Senga, entering the third year of a five-year, $75 million deal, provides ace-level talent at a relatively team-friendly $15 million annual salary. However, his durability will remain a significant factor in the Mets’ rotation plans.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sean Manaea Adds Stability

The Mets made a splash by signing Sean Manaea to a three-year, $75 million deal. At 32 years old, Manaea is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 3.47 ERA across 181.2 innings. His solid underlying metrics and ability to perform against strong National League lineups make him a reliable workhorse for the Mets. Manaea’s addition brings much-needed stability to the middle of the rotation.

Frankie Montas: A Bounce-Back Candidate

The Mets also took a calculated risk in signing Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal. Montas struggled in 2024, finishing with a 4.84 ERA over 150.2 innings split between the Reds and Brewers. However, his 8.84 strikeouts per nine and history of success suggest he has the tools to rebound. If Montas can regain his form, he could solidify the Mets’ rotation and provide another high-upside arm.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

David Peterson’s Dependable Presence

David Peterson remains a cost-effective option for the back end of the Mets’ rotation. The 29-year-old left-hander pitched 121 innings in 2024, posting a 2.90 ERA. While his strikeout rate dipped nearly 30%, Peterson’s ability to generate ground balls and limit home runs makes him a steady presence. Despite some control issues leading to a higher walk rate, he’s a dependable fifth starter for a team looking to compete in a tough division.

Clay Holmes: A Creative Experiment

In an unconventional move, the Mets signed Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million deal with the intention of converting him from a dominant reliever to a starter. Holmes has been a reliable bullpen arm, recording a 3.14 ERA over 63 innings last season with the Yankees. His 65% ground ball rate and 9.71 strikeouts per nine suggest he has the tools to succeed as a starter, though the transition remains a gamble. If the experiment works, Holmes could become a key contributor in the rotation.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Sasaki Factor

Adding Roki Sasaki to this mix would elevate the Mets’ rotation from intriguing to elite. At just 22 years old, Sasaki has already drawn comparisons to the best pitchers in the game, thanks to his ability to touch 102 MPH with his fastball and command a devastating splitter. Sasaki’s combination of velocity, movement, and poise on the mound makes him a potential game-changer for any team fortunate enough to sign him.

Sasaki would not only give the Mets a second ace alongside Senga but would also allow them to push their other starters into less pressurized roles. The prospect of pairing two Japanese superstars in the same rotation is an enticing one, especially given their ability to complement each other’s styles. Sasaki’s presence would allow the Mets to manage Senga’s workload carefully while maintaining a dominant top of the rotation.

A Super-Rotation in the Making

The Mets’ current rotation already has the makings of a competitive group, but adding Sasaki would give them the firepower to rival the best rotations in baseball. While his signing remains uncertain, Sasaki’s upside is undeniable. If the Mets manage to secure him, they could build a pitching staff capable of dominating in the postseason and carrying the team deep into October.