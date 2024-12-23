Mets’ starting rotation was just hit by a tsunami

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets‘ blockbuster acquisition of Juan Soto dominated headlines for weeks, but the spotlight has since shifted to their starting rotation, where significant upgrades remain a pressing need.

Sean Manaea Anchors a Rebuilt Rotation

The Mets took a bold step by signing Sean Manaea to a three-year, $75 million deal early Monday morning. At 32 years old, Manaea is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 3.47 ERA over 181.2 innings. His underlying metrics were solid, and he gained momentum as the season progressed, proving his capability against a competitive National League. The left-hander is expected to be a pivotal piece of the Mets’ rotation moving forward.

Clay Holmes: A Bullpen Arm Transformed

In a creative gamble, the Mets signed Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million deal with the intention of transitioning him from a bullpen arm to a starter. Holmes has been reliable in relief, recording a 3.14 ERA over 63 innings last season with the Yankees, alongside 9.71 strikeouts per nine innings and a 65% ground ball rate.

Although the move to a starting role is risky, Holmes provides flexibility. If the transition falters, he can serve as a high-leverage bullpen arm, bringing his elite ground ball rate and power sinker to high-leverage situations.

David Peterson Solidifies Back-End Depth

Left-hander David Peterson, 29, remains a cost-efficient piece in the Mets’ rotation. He pitched 121 innings last season with a 2.90 ERA. Despite his solid performance, Peterson’s strikeout rate dipped nearly 30%, and his control issues led to a high walk rate. While not a frontline starter, Peterson’s ability to generate ground balls and limit home runs makes him a dependable back-end option.

Frankie Montas Brings a High-Risk, High-Reward Upside

The Mets also added Frankie Montas on a two-year, $34 million deal, banking on his ability to bounce back from a difficult 2024 season. Montas pitched 150.2 innings between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, finishing with a 4.84 ERA, 8.84 strikeouts per nine, and a 41.6% ground ball rate.

Still recovering from a significant 2023 injury that limited him to just 1.1 innings, Montas showed improvement late in 2024. The Mets hope he can rediscover the form that made him a reliable starter in the past. However, the $17 million annual commitment underscores the inherent risk in this signing.

Kodai Senga Remains the Ace – If Healthy

Kodai Senga, who will be 32 next season, is the Mets’ clear ace when healthy. After an injury-riddled 2024 in which he pitched just 5.1 innings, Senga’s 2023 campaign (166.1 innings, 2.98 ERA) remains a testament to his elite talent. Now entering the third year of a five-year, $75 million contract, Senga’s $15 million annual salary is a bargain if he can stay on the mound. The Mets are optimistic he can lead their rotation, but health remains a key variable.

Depth Arms Provide Stability but Lack Star Power

The Mets have added depth with Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, and Tylor Megill, ensuring they have options for the back end of the rotation. While these arms provide stability, the rotation lacks a clear frontline ace beyond Senga, which could prove problematic in the postseason. Without a dominant presence at the top, the Mets may struggle to match up against elite rotations in the playoffs.

A Rotation Full of Questions

The Mets’ revamped rotation has talent, but the reliance on risky transitions and injury-prone arms introduces uncertainty. While the potential is undeniable, the lack of a surefire ace to pair with Senga may leave the Mets vulnerable against the National League’s top teams.