Legendary Mets closer elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images

The New York Mets just saw one of their greatest players in franchise history get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Ex-Mets star Billy Wagner inducted into the Hall of Fame

Former Mets star closer Billy Wagner earned his place in Cooperstown, NY, as the MLB revealed. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo shared this statement from Mets owner Steve Cohen following the big news:

“Congratulations to Billy Wagner on baseball’s highest honor,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. “He was a two-time All-Star during his four seasons in Queens and earned his 300th career save in a Mets uniform. Billy was one of the game’s [most dominant] closers and will now be forever enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Mets: Wagner earned HOF entry behind stellar resume

In addition to eclipsing the 300 saves milestone, which he topped out at 422 for his career, Wagner also earned a pristine 2.31 ERA and 0.998 WHIP throughout 16 years in the big leagues. Of those 16, four seasons came with the Mets. The Virginia native earned two of his seven All-Star nods in the orange and blue. Wagner also tossed 230 of his career 1,196 strikeouts in New York.

Wagner received 82.5 percent of the necessary votes for induction in his 10th and final year of eligibility on the ballot. The Mets great will now be lastingly remembered for his late-game heroics.