MLB insider says that key Mets free agent ‘desperately’ wants to stay

If you’re a New York Mets fan, the Juan Soto free agency saga probably felt like a never-ending drama, but the Pete Alonso situation has taken the art of suspense to a whole new level. While the Soto negotiations eventually reached a desirable resolution, Alonso’s future with the Mets remains up in the air, and it’s been a roller coaster of twists and turns.

The longer this drags on, the more it seems like we’re watching a game of high-stakes poker, with everyone holding their cards close to their chest.

Mets vs. Blue Jays: The Battle for the Polar Bear

Right now, the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are the frontrunners in the Alonso sweepstakes, but there are whispers about other teams keeping tabs on the situation, possibly hoping to swoop in if the price is right. Mets owner Steve Cohen recently spoke candidly about the club’s efforts to retain Alonso, revealing that the Mets had made a competitive offer. But as with any high-profile negotiation, Cohen made it clear that if the talks don’t move forward positively, the team is prepared to pivot to other options.

It’s a delicate dance between the two sides. The Mets want to bring Alonso back at a fair market price—no more, no less—while Alonso’s agent, Scott Boras, is fighting for the best deal possible for his client. In many ways, it’s like a tug-of-war, with each side pulling as hard as they can without letting go.

Alonso’s Heart is with the Mets

The big question here is: what does Pete Alonso want? Despite the ongoing uncertainty, it’s clear that his preference has always been to stay in New York. For all the headlines and reports of teams chasing after him, Alonso’s heart is with the Mets, and that hasn’t changed. While he’s been quieter in recent weeks to avoid losing leverage, his desire to return to the Mets is an open secret. As Jon Heyman pointed out, Alonso “desperately” wants to stay put.

Alonso has made his mark in Queens, setting the rookie record for most home runs in a season with 53 in 2019 and piling up 226 long balls over his career with the Mets. With the team in need of right-handed power and a solid corner infielder, Alonso fits the bill perfectly. More than just a powerful hitter, he seems to have found a home in New York, and the thought of leaving may not sit well with him.

The Waiting Game

So, as the talks continue, Alonso’s fate hangs in the balance. The Mets’ competitive offer is on the table, but will it be enough to keep him in Queens? Now, it’s just a matter of whether the team can meet his and Boras’ demands—or if they’ll be forced to make a hard decision and move forward with a different plan.