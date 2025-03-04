Mets’ young star infielder could win vacant job at second base

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Mets promising young star Luisangel Acuña could swiftly rise to a starting role for the team in 2025.

Mets’ 2B role down to Luisangel Acuña vs. veteran star

According to New York Mets on SI’s Grant Young, New York’s starting job at second base will likely boil down to Acuña and Jeff McNeil after a recent injury took place:

“With recently signed New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal expected to miss the entire 2025 regular season after suffering a broken and dislocated shoulder, the competition for New York’s everyday second baseman job seems to be between veteran Jeff McNeil and Mets No. 7 ranked prospect Luisangel Acuña,” McNeil wrote.

“Acuña also suffered an injury scare over the weekend when he was hit by a pitch in the left arm/elbow area, and left the game shortly after. However, Carlos Mendoza assuaged any concerns on Sunday when he said, “As of right now, not too concerned,” when speaking about Acuña’s injury.”

Mets’ high hopes for Acuña could be expedited in 2025

The 22-year-old talent wowed at the end of the 2024 season. Acuña registered 12 hits, three home runs, six runs and RBIs apiece and a pristine .308 batting average across 39 at bats.

Acuña’s speed is his most redeeming quality. That level of quickness could be beneficial to New York in the middle infield. His reaction and recovery times may help the Mets wall off ground balls between first and second that would go for base hits. That, plus his limited reps at shortstop last season could also be beneficial in turning double-plays.

The Venezuelan’s .978 fielding percentage from 2024, reflective of only 13 games played, still testifies to his promise. McNeil’s .983 fielding percentage, coupled with his commendable ability to turn double plays and generate assists, offers New York reliability and familiarity, not to mention him being among their most efficient sluggers.

Nevertheless, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza could make a bold move to deploy the gifted athlete in Acuña and accelerate his learning curve.