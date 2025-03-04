Mets: Good news and bad news after 1-1 tie against Marlins

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins wrapped up Monday night’s spring training matchup in a rare 1-1 tie. The game was a reminder that while spring training is meant for fine-tuning, sometimes the offense forgets to show up altogether. The Mets’ bats never really left the dugout, but there was at least one silver lining: the return of Kodai Senga.

Senga Strong in Spring Debut

Kodai Senga’s night went a bit longer than originally planned—not that anyone was complaining. Manager Carlos Mendoza had expected the right-hander to throw just one inning before shifting to the back fields, but Senga kept rolling and ended up pitching two scoreless frames.

The Japanese ace was sharp, surrendering just two hits, striking out two, and sitting comfortably in the 95 mph range. No walks, no runs, and no issues. For a first outing of the spring, that’s about as good as it gets.

He even debuted a new pitch:

The big takeaway from Kodai Senga’s two scoreless innings against Miami tonight: He debuted a brand-new sinker.



Carlos Mendoza said “it’s a dangerous pitch” that runs in to righties.



“He can manipulate the baseball in a lot of different ways,” Mendoza added. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) March 4, 2025

Mets’ Offense Goes MIA Against the Fish

If the Mets’ lineup had been a radio station, it would’ve been pure static all night. The bats must have missed the team bus because New York managed just two hits in the entire game. Their lone run came courtesy of a Simon Juan sacrifice fly—hardly an offensive explosion.

It wasn’t for lack of star power, either. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos, Juan Soto, and Tyrone Taylor combined for an uninspiring 0-for-12 performance. Spring training or not, that’s a rough night at the plate.

Peterson and Kranick Steal the Show

While the offense was stuck in neutral, David Peterson and Max Kranick were in cruise control. Making his first Grapefruit League appearance of the year, Peterson was as smooth as ever, tossing three scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. He also fanned five without issuing a walk—dominant work from the lefty.

Kranick, meanwhile, continued his bid for more attention this spring. The 27-year-old righty tacked on another 1.1 scoreless frames, striking out three. His Grapefruit League numbers are starting to look video game-esque: 7.1 innings, eight strikeouts, and zero walks. That’ll turn some heads.

Spring training games don’t always make for thrilling baseball, and Monday night was no exception. But for Senga, Peterson, and Kranick, it was a night worth remembering.