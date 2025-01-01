Mets trying to shed $19.5 million by trading veteran outfielder

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reports surfaced last week indicating that the Mets offered Teoscar Hernández a two-year contract before he ultimately signed an extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This development highlights the Mets’ efforts to move on from Starling Marte and his $19.5 million salary for the 2025 season.

Marte’s Declining Role and Production

After the Mets secured Juan Soto in free agency to fill right field, Marte’s role on the team has become unclear. At best, he could serve as the team’s designated hitter, but even that is far from guaranteed.

Marte, now 36, played only 94 games in 2024, marking his second consecutive season with fewer than 100 appearances. He hit .269/.327/.388 with seven home runs, 40 RBIs, and a 104 wRC+, making him a slightly above-average hitter. However, his power has declined significantly in recent years, as evidenced by his .119 isolated slugging rate in 2024, the lowest of his career.

With the projected outfield featuring Soto, Tyrone Taylor, and Brandon Nimmo, Marte appears to be the odd man out. Mark Vientos is expected to solidify his role as the team’s primary designated hitter, further reducing Marte’s chances of earning significant playing time — it’s possible Vientos plays third base full-time, but the Mets love Brett Baty and have enough money to splash on Alex Bregman if they desire.

Financial Flexibility Key for Mets

The Mets currently have an estimated luxury tax payroll of $276.6 million, leaving them with room to spend in free agency. Moving Marte’s salary, even partially, would free up additional resources to address other areas of need.

While offloading Marte’s entire $19.5 million salary may be difficult, the Mets could explore trading him while agreeing to cover a portion of his remaining deal. With Marte set to hit free agency after the 2025 season, he could appeal to a team looking for a short-term rental.

Linked to Anthony Santander

The Mets have been recently linked to switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander. While Santander brings significant offensive firepower, he is a poor defender, which could complicate his fit in the Mets’ outfield. Adding him would make the team one of the most potent offensive lineups in the league, but it could also weaken their defensive capabilities.

Santander’s appeal lies in his ability to produce runs and provide consistent power at the plate, but the Mets will need to carefully weigh whether his bat outweighs his defensive shortcomings.

Tyrone Taylor’s Role in Center Field

Tyrone Taylor is currently projected to start in center field, providing a cost-effective option for the Mets. In 2024, Taylor played 130 games, hitting .248/.299/.402 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs. While not a standout player, Taylor’s reliable presence in center field allows the Mets some flexibility as they consider their options for the rest of the outfield.

Marte’s Trade Market

Finding a trade partner for Marte may prove challenging given his age, declining production, and salary. However, the Mets could entice teams by agreeing to pay a portion of his contract. Marte’s remaining deal makes him a potential one-year rental for a team looking to add a veteran presence to their lineup without a long-term commitment.

While the Mets face hurdles in moving Marte, freeing up even part of his salary could create opportunities for the team to make additional moves in free agency. With Soto already in the fold and the potential for more big additions, the Mets are positioning themselves to remain competitive in the 2025 season and beyond.