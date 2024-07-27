Mets trade recently designated for assignment reliever to the Tampa Bay Rays

Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets season has turned around as the blue and orange currently sit at the head of the wild-card race with a 55-48 record despite that seemingly unfathomable back in late May.

With the Mets firmly in the playoff race, president of baseball operations David Stearns has been doing a ton of tinkering with the roster in an attempt to sure things up before the push of the postseason. One of those recent moves was signing catcher Logan Porter so the organization would have a third catcher on the 40-man roster for injury insurance.

To make space for Porter, the blue and orange designated a reliever for assignment and have now traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mets have traded Cole Sulser to the Tampa Bay Rays

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have traded recently DFA’d relief pitcher Cole Sulser to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations.

Sulser came to the Mets on a minor league contract this past offseason and briefly appeared in the major leagues, pitching 4.2 innings across four appearances to a 9.64 ERA with a 1.929 WHIP and seven strikeouts.

However, the California native was stellar pitching for Triple-A Syracuse, throwing 30.1 innings across 24 appearances, one of which was a start, to a 1.48 ERA with 1.055 WHIP and 34 strikeouts while also picking up a pair of saves.

What does this mean for the Mets?

While not getting a prospect back for Susler may be viewed as a slight disappointment with his stellar Triple-A numbers, the 34-year-old’s struggles at the big-league level resulted in the Mets just getting cash considerations back in return, which is ultimately better than nothing.

Another way the transaction could be viewed is the blue and orange traded Susler for Phil Maton (who the Rays sent the Mets a few weeks ago for cash considerations), and the Mets would take that deal every day of the week.