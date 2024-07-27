Mets already lose ace after finally returning from injury to the 15-day injured list

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets 2024 season, which once seemed doomed to failure, now seems destined for October baseball. The blue and orange are 55-48 and in the top wild-card spot.

However, while the Mets have turned their season around, injuries continue to pile up. Now, their recently returned ace is heading to the 15-day injured list.

Kodai Senga is heading to the 15-day injured list

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

According to a post from the organization via X, the Mets have placed starting pitcher Kodai Senga on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain. After undergoing an MRI on Saturday, it was revealed that Senga suffered a high-grade calf strain and, according to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, is likely to miss the remainder of the regular season.

During the sixth inning of Friday night’s 8-4 win over the Atlanta Braves, Senga was cruising in his season debut and induced an infield pop-out from Austin Riley. As the Japanese native was vacating the mound, he fell to the ground, holding his calf. After lying on the grass for some time, Senga eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power.

The 31-year-old had been out since February after suffering a moderate capsule strain in his right shoulder. The 2023 all-star underwent multiple setbacks before returning to the field against the Braves.

Who’s taking Senga’s spot on the roster?

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Tylor Megill is coming up for Senga. Megill was already planned to be called up on Saturday to start in place of Christian Scott, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right UCL sprain.

The 28-year-old has struggled at points in the majors this season, pitching 39 innings across eight starts to a 5.08 ERA with a 1.436 WHIP while striking out 49.

Megill has fared much better in the minor leagues, pitching 27.1 innings during eight starts across three levels ( High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse) to a 2.30 ERA with a 1.171 WHIP and 43 strikeouts.

With Scott and Senga out injured, Megill should get multiple turns in the rotation over the coming weeks.