Mets’ top prospect is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel

Ronny Mauricio hasn’t played a competitive game in over a year, but that long road to recovery is finally nearing its end. The New York Mets‘ top prospect last suited up in December 2023 before suffering a brutal ACL tear in his right knee, a setback that turned his promising trajectory into a grueling rehab journey. Now, after 15 months of hard work, he’s inching closer to stepping back onto the diamond.

Ronny Mauricio is Showing Off the Power in Port St. Lucie

Despite the time off, Mauricio hasn’t lost his pop. He’s been launching balls in batting practice at the Mets’ spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, reminding everyone of the raw power that made him such an exciting prospect in the first place. If there were any lingering doubts about whether he’d regain his strength post-surgery, his recent showings are putting them to rest.

In a recent conversation with Mets insider Anthony DiComo, Mauricio sounded relieved and optimistic:

“It’s been a long time,” he admitted through an interpreter in the Mets’ clubhouse. “I do finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m very excited for that moment when I’m able to come back.”

That moment could arrive as soon as mid-March when he is expected to be cleared for spring training games.

A Talent Worth Waiting For

The Mets’ infield may be crowded right now, but that doesn’t mean Mauricio won’t have a role. On pure talent alone, he offers more upside than most of New York’s current options. The team has been patient, knowing that when Mauricio is healthy, he brings a unique mix of power and speed that is hard to find.

His brief taste of the big leagues in 2023 didn’t exactly light the world on fire—he posted a 79 wRC+ in 108 plate appearances—but his numbers in Triple-A that same year tell a more complete story. He smashed 23 homers, swiped 24 bases, and put up a solid 108 wRC+. Given his age—he’s still just 23—it’s safe to say the best is yet to come.

Ready for the Next Chapter

Rehabbing from an ACL tear is no small feat. It’s a test of patience, discipline, and sheer determination. Mauricio has checked all those boxes, and now, the finish line is finally in sight.“I do think that I’m going to come back better, God willing,” he said, and with the way things are trending, he might just be right.