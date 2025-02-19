Mets star’s looming opt-out could leave a ‘Guerrero-sized’ hole at first base

Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets made a big move by securing their slugging first baseman Pete Alonso with a two-year, $54 million contract. However, before Mets fans start celebrating, there’s an important detail to consider—the contract includes an opt-out after 2025. Essentially, this deal feels more like a pit stop than a final destination for Alonso, who has openly admitted that he’s viewing it as a stepping stone to his next big payday.

“A bridge thing just to get to the next contract,” Alonso remarked, making it clear that his eyes are still locked on a longer-term commitment, whether in New York or elsewhere. That statement alone should put the Mets on high alert because if Alonso walks, they’ll be left scrambling for a replacement at first base.

Could Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Be the Answer?

Mets insider Anthony DiComo pointed out an interesting possibility. If Alonso does leave after 2025, they could have what he calls “a Guerrero-sized hole” at first base. And who is the Guerrero in question? None other than Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is set to hit free agency after the World Series.

It’s no secret that Steve Cohen, the Mets’ deep-pocketed owner, lets his baseball operations team pursue top talent aggressively. When they wanted Juan Soto, they went all in until he signed. If Alonso departs, Guerrero could be next on their radar. While Guerrero has expressed his love for Toronto, the Mets’ financial muscle makes them a formidable competitor in any bidding war.

Guerrero’s Potential Fit in Queens

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Guerrero isn’t just another bat—he’s an MVP-caliber hitter at his best. His 2024 season numbers—.323 batting average, 30 homers, and a .940 OPS—are a testament to his ability to change a game with one swing. Imagining him in a Mets lineup alongside Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo is enough to make any Mets fan daydream about October baseball in Queens.

The situation is simple: Alonso’s contract may be a temporary fix, and if he leaves, the Mets will need a new cornerstone at first base. Guerrero could be that guy, and if the Mets decide to chase him, they won’t go down without a fight.