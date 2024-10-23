Mets top executive reveals exciting, aggressive offseason approach

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were supposed to be a team in transition in 2024, yet they made it all the way to the National League Championship Series. With a wealthy, committed owner, a top baseball executive, a savvy young manager, and a very solid roster, it’s hard not to be excited about the future.

David Stearns is planning to be aggressive

That baseball executive, David Stearns, discussed the upcoming free agency for the Mets and how it can create opportunities to improve the roster even more, potentially taking it closer to the elite tier and giving it a chance to compete for a World Series trophy.

It’s fair to say that Mets fans will love what their president of baseball operations has to say about the upcoming market:

“The entirety of the player universe is potentially accessible to us. That’s an enormous opportunity. I envision us taking advantage of that opportunity and being aggressive in certain spaces,” Stearns said, per SNY.

The Mets will be very active in free agency

Before discussing external free agents, it’s important to point out that the Mets have some tough decisions to make regarding their own players hitting the market. Pete Alonso is the high-profile name among those whose contracts are up after the World Series, but there are many more.

Mets fans dream about the team making a serious pursuit for New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto once the hot stove starts. Soto will likely command a contract well north of $500 million, but Cohen and Stearns have the means to seduce even beyond the pure financial standpoint.

Will the Mets pursue Soto? Will they re-sign Alonso to a long-term deal? Which pitchers will they target? We are getting closer and closer to the moment in which these answers and more are answered, but fans know that they will likely have a much better roster in 2025.