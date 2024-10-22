From 0-5 to OMG, Mets wrap up unbelievable season

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets traded many of their veteran stars last year and weren’t supposed to seriously compete in 2024. Before it all started, members of the organization even identified 2025 as the more realistic target.

Once the 2024 campaign started, the Mets opened things with a 0-5 record under a rookie manager. It’s safe to say fans didn’t really have faith in the organization at that point.

The team struggled for most of the first two months, but something clicked along the way, and they became one of MLB’s premier squads from June onward. They fought, they improved, and they hit all the right buttons under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

The 2024 Mets beat the odds and pulled off the impossible

Against all odds, they managed to sneak into the playoffs and, once there, wreak havoc. They eliminated the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies, and took the NL Champions Los Angeles Dodgers to six games in the National League Championship Series.

It’s fair to say that 2024 was a resounding success for the Mets. Francisco Lindor took over as the team star, they had enormous help from established veterans, they nailed free agency (Sean Manaea, Luis Severino) and the trade market (Jesse Winker), and they helped young prospects and players blossom into stars (Mark Vientos, David Peterson, and others).

As SNY wrote, the Mets went from 0-5 to OMG, a phrase that became the team’s motto over the year and encapsulated how the organization captivated fans with their play.

Now, the Mets are in an enviable position. They have some really good stars, money to spend, and a solid farm system. With an impact move or two, these guys will be the talk of the offseason, and they have the means to do something big.

The 2024 Mets… OMG indeed.