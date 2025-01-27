Mets taking high-upside risk with former Yankees star closer

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The New York Mets knew that they were making a risky decision when they signed former New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes to a $38 million deal to be a starter. The Mets, however, are confident that he will navigate through those risks. He has already reported to the team’s spring training facility to prepare for his starting role and has been working on diversifying his arsenal.

Clay Holmes has been diversifying his pitching arsenal

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The approach and pitch mix might change, but Holmes insists he won’t change who he is as a hurler or his demeanor on the mound:

“It’s not like I’m having to necessarily change who I am as a pitcher,” Holmes told the New York Post at the Mets fan fest at Citi Field. “It’s like, you do these things, and there’s a lot of belief there that a lot of good can come from being a starting pitcher.”

What are the “things” Holmes is referring to? He reported earlier than anticipated, has been working on a new changeup, and has been working on improving his fastball.

The Mets starter is working on two new offerings

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

To navigate through lineups multiple times, Holmes will need more than just his sinker and the two variations of his slider. He will need the faster, more cutter-like pitch, and the slower with a more pronounced glove-side break (or sweeper, if you will). Including a four-seamer can help keep hitters honest. So far, Holmes has been pleased with the development of the changeup:

“The metrics on [the changeup] are probably better than my sinker right now, so I just need to see hitters swing at it, really,” Holmes said. “Add that in to lefties, I think it’s going to make the four-seam play even more.”

The Mets have told Holmes that they will let him struggle if he must, as long as he is holding up well from a physical standpoint. The organization will be patient with him because they believe in him and his stuff.