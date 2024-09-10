Mets surge continues as they’re back in a playoff spot

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Back in early June, the New York Mets held the third-worst record in the National League. Fast forward three months and the team is now in possession of one of the three Wild Card spots.

The Mets have shocked the world and achieved a lot in those three months. With a stable rotation, a couple of elite power sources (Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos), and a legitimate MVP candidate in Francisco Lindor, they have climbed up the standings and embarked on a shocking surge.

They won again on Monday, with a 3-2 score, to open their series against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was their tenth victory in their last 11 games.

They were actually down 2-1 in the eighth frame, but capitalized on some errors by the Blue Jays as Tyrone Taylor scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Eddy Alvarez crossed the plate on a passed ball.

Everything is clicking for the red-hot Mets

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, everything is clicking for the Mets. Even their depth starter, Tylor Megill, is delivering strong performances.

On Monday, Megill contributed six shutout innings in which he conceded just a single hit and two walks. To complete his masterpiece, he struck out nine.

Danny Young surrendered a couple of runs to make things interesting, but Edwin Díaz got the save and made sure the Mets surpassed the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card standings.

This last development was also made possible because the Braves dropped their game to the Cincinnati Reds. Edwin’s brother Alexis Diaz secured the save for Cinci.

Not only did the Mets leapfrog the Braves for the third Wild Card for now; they are also within striking distance of the second and even the first Wild Card spots: the San Diego Padres are up a game and a half and the Arizona Diamondbacks just a single game.

The Mets still need to seal their ticket, so relaxing is not an option. But it would be an amazing story if they manage to get into the party after having to overcome so much.