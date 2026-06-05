The NY Mets finally got a Bo Bichette night that changed the temperature around the lineup, even if it did not erase the last two months.

Bichette went 4-for-4 with three RBIs in Wednesday’s 7-1 win over Seattle, giving the Mets the kind of clean contact game they have been waiting on since handing him a three-year, $126 million contract.

The important part is not pretending one night fixed everything. The important part is that Bichette finally gave the Mets a better immediate conversation before the road trip turns toward San Diego.

Bichette needed a game that changed the tone

This was not a random hot night from a player already cruising. Bichette entered the game in an 0-for-16 skid, and his larger line had become a real problem for a Mets offense that was supposed to be deeper than this.

Even after the four-hit game, he is still sitting at .226/.280/.310 with five homers, 31 RBIs, and 29 runs scored through 271 plate appearances. That is still light for the role. It is still light for the contract. It is still not the hitter the Mets thought they were buying.

But Wednesday mattered because the at-bats looked useful again. His two-run single in the fourth broke a 1-1 tie, and he later added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. That is the job. Put the ball in play, cash in traffic, make the lineup feel less fragile.

Bichette does not need to be the best hitter on the Mets. That was never the clean ask. He needs to be the professional contact bat who keeps innings alive and gives Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor more room to breathe.

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is why this game carries more weight than a normal box-score spike.

The Mets still need proof, not relief

The Mets already had every reason to be uncomfortable with Bichette’s start. I wrote earlier this week that they had a $126 million lineup problem they could not hide, and that concern did not disappear because four singles found grass in Seattle.

Carlos Mendoza has been careful not to bury the player, and the underlying contact quality gives the Mets at least some reason to stay patient. Mendoza told MLB.com, “I feel like this guy has been very unlucky”, which is fair to a point. Bichette’s expected batting average has looked better than the surface production, and bad luck can drag a hitter into a nasty place.

Bichette did not dodge the bigger issue either. After the win, he said there have been at-bats that could be better, which is the more useful answer than pretending all of this has been noise.

The Mets saw this before in smaller flashes. His two-homer night against Washington made the $126 million gamble look like it was waking up, but the momentum did not hold. That is the part that matters now.

San Diego gives Bichette another chance to make this feel like a real turn instead of one loud breath after a long slump. I would not sell this as the breakout yet. The Mets have been burned by that read already. But Bichette gave them something they badly needed Wednesday: a reason to shift from panic back toward possibility.