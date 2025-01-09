Mets’ starting rotation hopes suffer a major hit

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets not being considered legitimate contenders for Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki is a major setback for a team looking to bolster its rotation. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are not seen as a frontrunner for Sasaki, saying, “Frankly, I’m not hearing a lot of optimism in the industry that the Mets will be the team for Roki Sasaki.”

Losing out on a player of Sasaki’s caliber underscores the challenges the Mets face in building a reliable pitching staff for 2025. With that being said, the Mets were never a serious consideration, more so a hopeful option on the outside looking in. The West Coast teams hold a sizeable advantage for Sasaki.

Sasaki Would Have Been a Game-Changer

Adding Sasaki to the Mets’ rotation would have brought stability and immense upside. The 22-year-old phenom has a fastball that touches 102 mph and is widely regarded as one of the best young pitching prospects in the world.

With his elite splitter and impeccable command, Sasaki would have given the Mets a true ace, capable of anchoring the rotation for years. Instead, the Mets are left to navigate the season with a patchwork group of arms that raises more questions than answers.

As much as we love Kodai Senga, he’s coming off a year full of injury. Sean Manaea is highly underrated and should have a quality year, but the rest of their starters are significant question marks.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Rotation Built on Hope

The Mets’ current rotation plans feel like a gamble on health and potential. Clay Holmes, who was signed to a three-year deal, is being transitioned from a relief role to a starter, despite having never thrown more than 70 innings in a season. Holmes’ durability is a major question, and relying on him to pitch over 160 innings seems overly ambitious. His solid 3.14 ERA in 2024 was promising, but projecting him as a cornerstone starter might be a stretch.

Beyond Holmes, the Mets’ rotation includes other injury-prone pitchers and reclamation projects. David Peterson is coming off a respectable season but struggles with control, while Frankie Montas is looking to bounce back from another spotty year. Senga remains the only established ace in the rotation, but even he battled injuries last year. The lack of certainty across the board makes the absence of Sasaki an even greater blow.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Missing the Mark on an International Prize

For a team with deep pockets and a renewed sense of respect, the Mets not being serious contenders for Sasaki feels like a missed opportunity — of course, Sasaki can only earn the international maximum of $5.1-$7.5 million. Sasaki’s presence could have immediately elevated the Mets to contender status, providing a foundational piece around which to build. Instead, they face an uphill battle in piecing together a rotation that looks serviceable on paper but could quickly unravel under the strain of injuries or underperformance.

The Mets’ rotation feels like a house of cards. Missing out on Sasaki removes a potential keystone that could have held it all together. While there’s still time for the Mets to make moves, the absence of a surefire ace like Sasaki is a glaring hole in their plans for the 2025 season. It would not be a surprise to see the Mets dive into the trade market for another high-end starter.