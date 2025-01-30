Mets star shortstop prospect eyeing massive 2025 campaign

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been putting in the work to bolster their farm system over the past two years. Sure, their deep pockets allow them to chase after big names, but building a strong pipeline of homegrown talent gives them flexibility and long-term success. Whether it’s through the draft, international signings, or savvy trades, they’ve stocked up on prospects who could shape the team’s future.

And at the top of that list? Shortstop Jett Williams, at least according to Baseball America. The young infielder, who can also play the outfield, is eyeing a breakout 2025 season—one that could bring him even closer to the big leagues.

A Strange and Frustrating 2024

Williams’ 2024 season was anything but typical. Early in the year, reports surfaced that he had been dealing with wrist soreness. By June, the Mets announced he had undergone a right wrist TFCC debridement procedure—essentially, a clean-up surgery to fix lingering pain and discomfort.

The injury limited him to just 33 games, making it tough to get a real sense of his development. In 22 Double-A games, he struggled, posting a 62 wRC+ which is a steep drop from his usual production. But he also played a handful of games in Triple-A, where he suddenly exploded with a 192 wRC+. Of course, it was just a six-game sample, so it’s hard to know what to make of that.

Given the injury and small sample sizes, 2024 wasn’t exactly the best year to gauge where Williams stands as a prospect.

A Look Back at What He Can Do

To get a better sense of what Williams brings to the table, 2023 is the year to focus on. Across three levels—Single-A, High-A, and Double-A—he played 121 games and raked. A 145 wRC+ over that stretch showed his offensive talent, and his counting stats painted an even clearer picture: 13 home runs, 45 stolen bases, and an absurd 19.5% walk rate.

That’s the version of Williams the Mets are banking on. He’s dynamic, a guy who can change the game in multiple ways. He gets on base at a ridiculous clip, swipes bags like it’s nothing, and even has a little pop in his bat.

Now, heading into 2025, the real question is whether he can stay healthy and build on what he’s already shown. If he does, the Mets might have a future star on their hands.