Mets eyeing 2 elite Padres pitchers as rotation reinforcements

The Mets have been active in trade discussions this offseason, and according to Pat Ragazzo of SI, they’ve had conversations with the San Diego Padres regarding two high-profile starting pitchers: Michael King and Dylan Cease. The Padres, looking to retool, have made both pitchers available, though acquiring either would require a significant prospect haul.

“According to sources briefed on the situation, the Mets have spoken to the San Diego Padres about star pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King, who are both available via trade.”

Both arms would bring a major boost to the Mets’ rotation, which remains a bit uncertain despite some intriguing pieces already in place.

Michael King’s Ace Upside

King, 29, is coming off a career-best season, posting a 2.95 ERA over 173.2 innings while striking out 10.42 batters per nine. He maintained a 75.2% left-on-base rate and generated a 40.4% ground ball rate, showcasing an ability to keep runners from scoring and induce weak contact.

While King has shown flashes of being a frontline starter, he has yet to reach the 200-inning mark, something that could solidify him as a true ace. His raw stuff is electric, featuring some of the nastiest breaking pitches in baseball. If he continues refining his control and durability, he could be the Mets’ most dominant starter, assuming Kodai Senga stays healthy and meets his own workload expectations.

Dylan Cease Brings Stability and Strikeout Potential

Cease, also 29, has been one of the more consistent starting pitchers in recent years. In 2024, he tossed 189.1 innings with a 3.47 ERA, striking out 10.65 batters per nine. He posted a 69.4% left-on-base rate and a 39.8% ground ball rate, maintaining strong peripherals that suggest he can be a reliable workhorse in any rotation.

Unlike King, Cease has been more durable over the years, proving capable of handling a full workload while maintaining elite strikeout numbers. His ability to overpower hitters with high-velocity fastballs and a wipeout slider makes him an attractive trade target.

Mets’ Rotation Needs and the Prospect Cost

The Mets’ rotation remains in flux, with Senga leading the charge but lacking a clear second ace. Adding either King or Cease would provide much-needed stability and upside. However, the Padres won’t part with either pitcher cheaply, as both are in their final year of arbitration before hitting free agency in 2026.

If the Mets are serious about making a playoff push, acquiring one of these arms could be the move that balances out their roster. While the cost will be steep, the potential reward of securing a legitimate frontline starter could make it worth the gamble.