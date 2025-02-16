Mets star shortstop excited at idea of being named team captain

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is entering his fifth season with the franchise, and it is clear that he is the franchise player of the Mets heading into 2025. The idea of being named a team captain is very real, and he would be the first Met to have such an honor since David Wright in 2018.

Francisco Lindor excited about possibly being Mets’ captain

Lindor spoke to reporters about that possibility, but also reassured them that the label of being named captain won’t affect his play.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“The captain thing is not something that’s for me to decide,” Lindor said (h/t New York Daily News’ Abbey Mastracco). “If it does happen, it’d be fantastic. It would be an honor to be a privilege, and something I’d never take for granted. My name would be next to some of the greats of this organization forever and it’d be very humbling. It’s not going to change my job.”

A captain honor for Lindor would be justified. He helped ignite the team’s turnaround since joining them in 2021, and he has embraced playing in New York and has provided the fans with electric moments and an infectious energy on the field.

Lindor is a crucial part of the Mets’ success

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor is someone who has given the Mets an identity. The team rallies behind him and his performance on the field demonstrates leadership as he has been a big part of the team’s turnaround. He was a crucial part of their surprise run to the NLCS last season, and with the team making some major additions this offseason, the expectations are now much higher.

Last season, Lindor blasted 33 home runs, drove in 91 runs, and posted an .844 OPS, which was his highest since 2019. The star shortstop has been a key to their success, and he and newcomer Juan Soto are expected to be one of the top duos in all of baseball this upcoming season.