Mets’ head of baseball praises top prospect’s underrated defense

When the New York Mets found themselves in a bind last September, needing a shortstop to cover for Francisco Lindor’s back injury, Luisangel Acuña answered the call. The Mets faithful braced for turbulence, but instead, Acuña made sure the ride was smooth. With his bat sizzling and his glove flashing, the Mets barely felt Lindor’s absence.

Acuña, one of the most exciting young players in the Mets’ system since arriving in the Max Scherzer trade, wasted no time making an impression. Over just 40 plate appearances, he slashed .308/.325/.641, posting a stellar 166 wRC+. In just 14 games, he racked up 0.7 fWAR—numbers that would make any seasoned veteran proud.

Acuña’s Defense Is A Game-Changer

While most eyes fixated on his offensive outburst, the real hidden gem of his performance was his defense. Acuña didn’t just hold down the fort—he built a fortress. He played with the steadiness of a seasoned pro, ensuring the Mets’ infield didn’t crumble in Lindor’s absence.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns took note: “Let’s put the offensive contributions aside for a second, the defense is real; and he played at a very high level when Lindor was out. We didn’t miss a beat defensively, and I thought that was really impressive,” he said according to Mets Batflip.

The Numbers Certify His Brilliance With The Glove

The numbers back it up. Acuña posted 1 Defensive Run Saved (DRS) and 3 Outs Above Average (OAA) in just under 90 innings at shortstop—no small feat. He carries the same electric athleticism as his brother, Ronald Acuña Jr., and it shows in the way he glides across the field, making the difficult plays look routine.

Of course, the biggest challenge ahead is proving he can maintain a strong offensive presence over a full season. His 69 wRC+ over 587 plate appearances in Triple-A paints a picture of inconsistency. The glove is already elite, but if the bat catches up, Acuña won’t just be a fill-in—he’ll be a fixture.

For the Mets and their fans, that’s an exciting possibility.