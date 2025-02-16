Mets could get vintage performance from veteran infielder in 2025

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets might just get a much-improved version of Jeff McNeil this season, and that could make a big difference in their infield stability.

The 32-year-old veteran struggled through an inconsistent 2024, battling injuries and never quite looking like the same player who won a batting title in 2022. But with a clean slate and a strong offseason under his belt, McNeil is determined to get back to the hitter the Mets have relied on for years.

A Tale of Two Seasons

McNeil’s 2024 numbers—.238/.308/.384 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs over 129 games—were a far cry from his peak production. This is the same player who slashed .326/.382/.454 in 2022 while putting up a stellar 140 wRC+. The drop-off in both average and on-base percentage was noticeable, and at times, McNeil just didn’t seem like himself.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

There were some valid reasons for that. A slow start set the tone for a frustrating first half, and just when he seemed to be turning the corner, a wrist injury cut his season short before he could make an impact in the playoffs. The timing couldn’t have been worse, but McNeil isn’t dwelling on it. Instead, he’s approaching this spring training with a different mindset.

“It’s always a little bit difficult when you’re not getting the reps in spring training,” McNeil said. “But I do feel like once it kind of clicks, it’s go. I feel like it clicked in the middle of the season last year and it was go from there. I’m taking this spring training super seriously. I want to go perform, I want to see some good results, I want to play well. And then carry that into the season.”

Health, Confidence, and a Fresh Start

One of the biggest takeaways from McNeil’s struggles over the last two seasons is that when he’s healthy, he produces. His wrist injury last year wasn’t just a minor setback—it disrupted his momentum right as he was starting to put things together. Now, he’s fully healthy, and that could be the key to unlocking the McNeil the Mets know he can be.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I’ve had some down years before and came back and showed who I am,” McNeil said. “I’m a good ballplayer. I know that. I just need to come ready, play hard and hopefully the results are there.”

That self-awareness is what makes McNeil such an important piece for the Mets in 2025. He’s not reinventing his game or overcompensating for a rough season. He knows exactly what he needs to do—stay healthy, put together good at-bats, and let the results come naturally.

A Crucial Role in the Infield

With Luisangel Acuña working at third base this spring and Brett Baty fighting for playing time, McNeil’s spot at second base is as crucial as ever. His defense remains reliable, and if his bat bounces back, the Mets could have a stabilizing force in the middle of the infield once again.

It’s easy to forget just how good McNeil can be when he’s right, but a healthy and motivated version of him is exactly what the Mets need to solidify their infield and their lineup.

