Mets star outfielder set to begin a rehab assignment

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have overcome plenty during the 2024 campaign, but no hurdle has been more significant than the number of injuries the blue and orange have suffered.

Even with all the injuries, the Mets find themselves in the thick of a playoff chase and may be getting some reinforcements as a star outfielder is set to begin a rehab assignment.

Starling Marte is heading to Class-A St. Lucie.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Starling Marte is heading to Class-A St. Lucie, where the 35-year-old is set to be in the lineup as the designated hitter. Marte previously stated that he expects to be at Double-A Binghamton by the end of the week.

The Dominican Republic native has been on the injured list since the end of June with a right knee bone bruise that had previously caused Marte to be scratched from the lineup multiple times.

The knee injury, which Marte said last month was caused by overuse and continuing to play through pain, appeared to have been affecting him on the field. The former Gold Glove winner was amongst the worst right fielders in terms of runs prevented and outs above average.

However, the knee issue hadn’t affected his bat as Marte had returned to form offensively before the injury, slashing .278/.328/.416 across 66 games with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

When could Marte return?

With Marte set to be in the lineup on Wednesday for St. Lucie and looking to be at Double-A by the end of the week, it seems most likely that the 35-year-old would miss the remainder of this 10-game road trip and return to the roster when the Mets during the upcoming homestand that starts on August 13.

Of course, if Marte were to undergo a setback, that timeline would be delayed as well. Time will tell when the 35-year-old can return, but with the Mets lineup slumping over the past couple of games, the sooner the blue and orange can get the Dominican Republic native back, the better.