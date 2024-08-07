Mets get positive injury update on a promising young starter

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have repeatedly been bitten by the injury bug during the 2024 campaign. Despite all their injury struggles, the blue and orange still find themselves in the middle of the playoff race. They currently sit just outside the final wild-card spot and within striking distance of the top spot.

While president of baseball operations David Stearns did his best to fill the hole left by the injured players at the trade deadline, more reinforcements are on the way as the Mets got a positive update on the health of a promising young starter.

Mets’ Christian Scott is “feeling better”

May 30, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Before Tuesday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza updated the media on starting pitcher Christian Scott, who has missed the past two weeks with a right UCL sprain, was “feeling better” and getting closer to beginning a throwing program.

“It should happen in the next few days,” Mendoza said. “We’re getting positive results there. Hopefully, he’ll start a throwing progression in the next few days.”

The Mets’ first-year manager went on to iterate that the organization will have a better timeline once the 25-year-old begins throwing and that they plan to do what is best for Scott’s future rather than rush him back in hopes of contributing to a playoff push.

Before the injury, the 25-year-old made nine starts in the big leagues this season, pitching 47.1 innings to a 4.56 ERA with a 1.204 WHIP while striking out 39. Scott has also made nine starts for Triple-A Syracuse, pitching 42.1 innings to a 2.76 ERA with a 0.969 WHIP and 55 punch-outs.

What does this mean for the Mets?

This is a positive revelation for the organization, as UCL injuries commonly lead to season-ending elbow surgeries, which is not yet quite the case for Scott. Of course, an issue could arise during the throwing program that leads to a season-ending procedure.

Regardless, the blue and orange should view Scott as a bonus reinforcement if he is healthy enough to pitch down the stretch; otherwise, expect the 25-year-old to compete for a rotation spot in 2025.