The Mets could get back Ace pitcher at the final moment

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have had some bad injury luck this season, notably when it comes to Ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga. The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $75 million deal during the 2023 offseason, which includes a 2028 club option and opt-out 2025 campaign.

However, Senga can only opt out if he pitches over 400 innings in three years, and at this rate, he’s far from accomplishing that goal. He tossed 166.1 innings during the 2023 season, hosting an impressive 2.98 ERA, including 10.93 strikeouts per nine, an 80.3% left-on-base rate, and a 44.7% ground ball rate.

The Mets Miss Kodai Senga Dearly

This season, Senga has only pitched 5.1 innings for the Mets, hosting a 3.32 ERA before a significant calf injury that will knock him out for the rest of the season, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.

Jul 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) reacts after an injury during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It was a “high-grade” strain that knocked him out, but there is hope he might be able to return if the Mets can crack a postseason appearance.

According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the regular season is an afterthought for Senga, even if he manages to squeak in one final start before the year comes to a close.

“What isn’t implausible is the idea that Senga might return for the postseason,” he added. “His progress over the next six weeks will go a long way toward determining his chances to return in October and, in turn, the Mets’ odds of making a deep run.”

That said, it isn’t impossible to consider Senga a potential postseason reinforcement, but the Mets need to kick it into high gear. They are currently seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. However, the Mets are only 1.5 games out of the Wild Card, putting them firmly in the mix to potentially overcome the Padres, Diamondbacks, and Braves.

Aug 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; during the New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader (44) celebrates with outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) after making a catch during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

A Playoff Miracle?

Getting Senga back would be a massive addition for a Mets team that needs more consistent starting pitching, and he is their best option by far.

At the moment, they continue to lean on options like Jose Quintana, who has a 3.95 ERA; Luis Severino, who has a 3.93 ERA; Tylor McGill, who has a 5.17 ERA; Sean Manaea, who has a 3.30 ERA, and Jose Butto, who has a 2.38 ERA over 56.2 innings.

Fortunately, New York has been picked up by their offense in recent weeks but dropped a disappointing series against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. They’re preparing to take on the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, a series they need to win.